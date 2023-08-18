'Valued in 100s of Crores': Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up On Money He Makes From His Kabaddi Team

Abhishek Bachchan is on a promotional outing for his latest film Ghoomer, also starring Saiyami Kher. During one of the promotional interviews, the actor opened up about his entrepreneurial journey. Abhishek admitted that he doesn’t have much knowledge about business. He further said that his business decisions have been different from everything he was taught about what business should be like. During a conversation on a podcast with Raj Shamani, Abhishek Bachchan candidly discussed his Kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers. He mentioned that investing in the sport was a bit risky, but it turned out well for him. His leap of faith eventually yielded substantial returns, with his company currently commanding a valuation of “100s of crores."

Speaking about his kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, which he co-owns with Bunty Walia, Abhisekh said, “We didn’t know anything, how to make a team, maintain a team, what is the running cost, nothing. It was literally like a shot in the dark." The team started playing in the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014.

“I believed people will want to watch this. It’s just an instinct that you have. I felt that this could work,” he explained when talking about why he decided to buy a team. Abhishek Bachchan then talked about how much money he made from his investment. “Something that started on a shoestring budget, today, is valued in 100s of crores. It’s fantastic,” the actor said.

When asked about how much he gained from the team, the actor replied that he doesn’t really count his profits until he actually sells something, but added, “It is more than 100x right now.” Abhishek Bachchan mentioned that this result was achieved over a span of 10 years.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating the release of his new movie Ghoomer. The film, directed by R Balki, also features Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi. The actor portrays the role of a cricket coach. The movie also features Abhishek’s father Amitabh Bachchan making a cameo appearance.

Taking to his official blog, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a review of Ghoomer. In his review, Big B wrote, “So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again and the verdict is beyond mention simply incredible, eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame. And when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds, each notices something that is so endearing and appealing.”

Ghoomer has hit the theatres today.