Vardhan Puri Opposes Salman Khan On OTT Censorship, 'Everyone Should Have The Power To Choose'

Salman Khan in his recent press meet shared his views on a lot of topics, one of them being OTT and censorship. The actor had expressed that the platform should be kept under check for vulgarity, nudity and abusive language. Now Amrish Puri’s son Vardhan Puri has come forward with an opposing view. The actor believes that censorship can majorly hinder one’s creativity to express freely on OTT platforms.

In an interview with India Today, Vardhan Puri explained, “I respect everyone’s opinion. I personally would beg to differ. I feel creativity is dead if there is any censorship. I am anti-censorship. I do believe in certification, there can be guidelines put, there can be labels drawn. But as adults, everyone should have the power to choose what they want to watch. I do not stand for any kind of censorship, especially on OTT.”

He also added, “Certification is fine but cutting portions out, not allowing something to release because of language or nudity or vulgarity makes no sense to me. Regulation is fine, but censorship is not. You have to regulate who is able to watch the content because there are also minors who do consume this kind of content. But, deciding for people what is okay for them to watch is, I think, kind of ridiculous.”

For the unversed, Salman Khan had said,

“I don’t believe in that kind of content. I mean I have been here since 1989 and I have never done any of this kind of stuff so I just think that there should be a censor on OTT and all this vulgarity, nudity, ‘gaali galoch’ (abusive words) should stop.”

Salman Khan pointed out that the content is now easily available on the phone and hence should have a check on it. The actor further asked the media whether they would like it if a 15-16-year-old child or a girl watches abusive or vulgar content on the phone.

Meanwhile, Vardhan Puri has been a part of projects like Daawat-e-Ishq, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade as an assistant director. On top of that, he started his acting career with Yeh Saali Aashiqui where he starred opposite Shivaleeka Oberoi. The romantic thriller was helmed by Cherag Ruparel.

