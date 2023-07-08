Varshini Sounderajan Stuns In An All-White Ensemble; See Pics

Varshini Sounderajan is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Telugu film industry. From ruling the silver screen to introducing the latest fashion trends, she always manages to make her fans enthralled. Recently, Varshini dropped a slew of pictures that have set the internet ablaze. In the photos, she can be seen donning a silver-coloured off-shoulder top, which she paired up with a palazzo from the shelves of Bhargavi Amirineni. Varshini wore blush, mascara, contoured cheeks, bold eyeliner, and a shade of pink lipstick. Keeping it minimal, Varshini accessorised her outfit with an elegant necklace set. She rounded off her look with open tresses as she struck a few poses for the lens.

She captioned the pictures, “NATA Day-1”. She referred to an event of the North America Telugu Association (NATA) which took place in Dallas recently. The post went viral in no time. Social media users showered her with lots of praise and compliments in the comment section.

Be it slaying with her performance or reinventing fashion trends, she always manages to grab the eyeballs. Some time back, she was seen all decked up in a pink lehenga, which she teamed up with a glittery blouse. She accentuated her features with a pair of exquisite earrings and a bangle.

Varshini Sounderajan is best known for her works in Sambo Siva Sambho, and Nannu Dochukunduvate. She began her career as a model and later, she made her acting debut in the Telugu film Chandamama Kathalu. She then went on to appear in films like Lovers, Kai Raja Kai, and Sri Rama Raksha.

Varshini is now gearing up to feature in the highly-anticipated film Bhaag Saale. Directed by Praneeth Bramandapally, the movie boasts an impressive cast including Sri Simha Koduri, Neha Solanki, and Rajeev Kanakala in the lead roles. Touted as a comedy crime drama, the film centres around a smart young man, who finds himself in a predicament and must retrieve something priceless, while also winning back the love of his life.