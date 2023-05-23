Varun Dhawan And Arjun Kapoor Opt For Comfy Casuals As They Enjoy A Boy’s Night Out; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted enjoying a boys’ night out in the city. The duo chose comfortable casual outfits as they spent quality time together, engaging in friendly banter and laughter, creating an atmosphere brimming with camaraderie.

The video, shared by Viral Bhayani, is trending. Varun is seen wearing a white colour tee paired with gym pants. He completed the look with a cap and blue colour jacket which he kept on his shoulder. Arjun, on the other hand, opted for a black hoodie, pants, and cap. Dressed in effortlessly stylish ensembles, the actors exuded a cool and carefree vibe that perfectly suited the occasion. The duo seemed to be thoroughly enjoying each other’s company as they shared light-hearted moments and engaged in animated conversations. Their infectious laughter and genuine camaraderie exemplified the deep bond they share both on and off the silver screen. Fans couldn’t help but admire the easygoing rapport between the two talented actors.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Known for their exceptional acting skills and versatility, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor have carved a niche for themselves in the highly competitive world of Bollywood. Their on-screen charisma and off-screen camaraderie have endeared them to fans and earned them a dedicated following.

top videos

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is set to release his highly anticipated romantic comedy Bawaal, in October. The movie is helmed by Nitish Tiwari and also marks Varun’s first onscreen collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. The actor is currently busy with the upcoming spy thriller Citadel, which is helmed by Raj and DK.

Arjun Kapoor is teaming up with Bhumi Pedneker for two upcoming projects. The duo’s first project, The Lady Killer is currently in the final stages of its production and is expected to hit the screens in a couple of months. Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi are also teaming up once again for the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also features Rakul Preet Singh in a key role.