Varun Dhawan And Atlee's Untitled Action Thriller To Release On This Date; Deets Inside

In an exciting piece of news, Varun Dhawan and Jawan director Atlee are teaming up for their next action thriller. The film is yet to be titled by the makers but they have revealed the releasing date. It will be hitting the silver screen on May 24, 2024. This has surely increased the excitement level among fans as they are eagerly waiting for the other details including the first-look poster.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and shared the date. He wrote, “#VD18 May 31st 2024 in theatres." The other details have not been shared. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “While the story is high on emotion and drama, action is at the forefront and the team is looking to create stylish and large than life sequences for Varun. The film will be shot over a period of four to five months as the makers are targeting it to be the big Summer 2024 release in cinema halls across the globe." The source also said that the female lead and antagonist will be locked soon. .

Take a look here:

Atlee is currently busy in the post-production of Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the lead role. The film was earlier slated to release on June 2 but the makers postponed to September 7. The film also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in important roles. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor is releasing on Prime Video in July this year. Bawaal is a love story produced in collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Nitesh Tiwar’s directorial venture will be globally released on Amazon Prime Video on July 21 across 200 countries and territories.

He is also making his digital debut with Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor has just returned from Siberia after the shooting.