Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of their upcoming romantic-comedy Bawaal. On Wednesday, the makers of the film announced that the much-awaited film will have its theatrical release on October 6 this year.

The film’s director Nitesh Tiwari took to twitter to share the update. “My second association with Sajid sir and a rather intriguing one #BAWAAL starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor will hit the theatres on 6th Oct 2023," he wrote.

Earlier, Bawaal was supposed to hit theatres on April 7, 2023. However, it was later postponed. “The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected. We don’t want to cut short at anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision to our viewers,” director Nitish Tiwari said in February this year.

When Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up Bawaal shoot last year, she penned down a heartwarming note, talked about her experience of working on the project and thanked the entire team.

“From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself everyday that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values," she had written.

Bawaal is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen. The film’s shooting took place in several European countries. Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.

