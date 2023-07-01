Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal Trailer To Be Unveiled In Dubai? Here's What We Know

The Bollywood superstars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are pairing together for the first time for their upcoming movie ‘Bawaal’. The first look of the new couple has gone viral, and fans can’t wait to see their chemistry on screens. As per reports, it has been revealed that a grand trailer launch has been planned for the movie, Bawaal. It will be released at a fan event in Dubai next week, on 8th July.

As reported by mid-day, the star cast is expected to headline the fan event in the desert emirate. A source disclosed “The makers are expecting a turnout of about 150-200 fans. It is supposed to be an experiential event that will give the fans a feel of the film. The do will be attended by Varun, Janhvi, Nitesh, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals at Amazon Prime Video."

Elaborating on the decision to host a grand global promotional event, the source explained to the entertainment portal, “The makers zeroed in on Dubai for the trailer launch as it is a melting pot of cultures and has a large Indian population".

Also, the plan of doing a promotional event at a global level reflects Varun’s character in Bawaal, who travels around the globe. Moreover, the fanfare and trend of international launches would help the venture get immense publicity and a strong audience for it’s OTT release.

Bawaal is a love story produced in collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Nitesh Tiwar’s directorial venture will be globally released on Amazon Prime Video on July 21 across 200 countries and territories.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Bhediya in 2022 along with Kriti Sanon, whereas Janhvi played the lead role in Mathukutty Xavier’s Mili,last year. However, both films didn’t do well at the box office.