Varun Dhawan And Nora Fatehi's IIFA Performance Was ‘Cringe’? Reddit Users Have A Verdict

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Abu Dhabi on May 27 were a star-studded affair. The prestigious event attracted A-listers from the entertainment industry, who dazzled the audience with their exceptional performances. However, one particular gig by Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi has grabbed the attention of fans but for all the wrong reasons. The duo’s fusion act, combining the beloved song Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… and their own chart-topping hit Garmi from Street Dancer 3D, has ignited a storm of online discussions.

After a video of Varun and Nora’s performance went viral, Reddit users criticised it, calling it “cringe.” The clip, shared on Reddit, shows Varun moving towards Nora as she takes steps backward, flawlessly executing the hook step of “Say Garmi Garmi” on the floor. This video has prompted a mixed reaction on social media platforms, where people have expressed their diverse opinions regarding unconventional choreography.

A Reddit user expressed gratitude, stating, “I’m really thankful to them for giving us this." Another user commented, “This is hilarious.” Some viewers speculated that Varun and Nora’s intention was to revive interest in their performances, as one remarked, “They are trying to get the audience back to watching their performances… so they’re trying to push it, I guess."

However, a significant number of viewers found the act cringe-worthy, expressing their disappointment. One angry individual questioned the act, “Both of them are great dancers…and they went with this?" Another user commented: “When did Bollywood become so cringe, genuinely asking?” One more chimed in and wrote: “Bohot hi zyada cringe hai (too much cringe).”

“Garbage,” wrote one while another commented: “Cringe, cringe, cringe.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has a multitude of projects lined up. He was last seen in the film Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. His upcoming films and series include Bawaal, where he will be sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor, and he is currently busy shooting for the Indian version of the web series Citadel.

Meanwhile, at the IIFA 2023, Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt were presented with Best Actor and Best Actress awards for their remarkable performances in Vikram Vedha and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively. Additionally, critically acclaimed film Drishyam 2 secured the prestigious Best Film award.