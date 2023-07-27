Varun Dhawan's Bawaal In Trouble; Jewish Human Rights Group Demands Its REMOVAL: 'It Demeans...'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal has landed in trouble. Jewish human rights body Simon Wiesenthal Center has expressed disappointment with the way in which the World War 2 tragedy has been narrated in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. The organisation, which aims to preserve the memory of those who were killed during the Holocaust, has asked Prime Video to stop monetising Bawaal from immediate effect. The human rights group claim Bawaal is a “banal trivialisation of the suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust.”

“By having the protagonist in this movie declare that ‘Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz,’ Nitesh Tiwari, trivializes and demeans the memory of 6 million murdered Jews and millions of others who suffered at the hands of Hitler’s genocidal regime,” the statement read.

“If the filmmaker’s goal was to gain PR for their movie by reportedly filming a fantasy sequence at the Nazi death camp, he has succeeded. Amazon Prime should stop monetizing Bawaal by immediately removing this banal trivialization of the suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust,” the statement added.

In Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor visit a gas chamber in Auschwitz. In one of the scenes, they enter a gas chamber in a dream-like sequence and struggle to breathe. Reacting to this, the Jewish human rights body Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action, Rabbi Abraham Cooper said, “Auschwitz is not a metaphor. It is the quintessential example of Man’s capacity for Evil.”

This comes days after Varun Dhawan defended his movie and told Pinkvilla, “Some people got trigged or sensitive about this. But I don’t understand where does that sensitivity or trigger go when they watch, suppose an English film, I’m saying for example. They’re allowed to do everything there, they’re allowed to take leaps and they’re allowed to show things in a certain way, but you’ll find that correct."

Besides Varun, Nitesh Tiwari also defended his film recently and shared that he is “a bit disappointed with the way some people have comprehended it". “That was never the intention. It would never be my intention to be insensitive in any which way… Don’t we see Ajju and Nisha getting completely troubled and moved by what they see in Auschwitz? They do. They see the prisoners, they see how they were stacked, they see how they were exterminated. Are they being insensitive about it? No. They are moved to tears," he told the same entertainment portal.