Varun Dhawan Birthday: Popular Dance Numbers of the Citadel Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VARUN DHAWAN: Varun Dhawan has established himself as a versatile and dynamic actor in Bollywood. He is known for his powerful performances in movies such as Bhediya, Badlapur, Sui Dhaga, and ABCD-2 among others. His films are often a perfect blend of drama, comedy, action, and catchy Bollywood numbers, making him a popular figure among audiences.

In addition to his impressive acting skills, Dhawan is also renowned for his groovy dance moves, with several of his dance numbers becoming chartbusters and remaining popular among fans long after their release. As the actor celebrates his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his latest and most popular dance numbers that have kept audiences entertained and enthralled.

Thumkeshwari

The song from the movie Bhediya features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon grooving to the upbeat rhythm. The song also includes a special appearance by Shraddha Kapoor, who dances in sync with Dhawan. The lyrics are given by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music is composed by Sachin Jigar. Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s energetic performance in the music video is definitely worth watching and adds to the overall charm of the song. Rangi Saari

JugJugg Jeeyo, a 2022 film, features this popular romantic dance number starring Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. The song is a cover of the classic thumri Rangi Saari, originally performed by the late classical singer Shobha Gurtu. Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth lend their voices to the rendition, which has become a refreshing addition to party playlists. The music video showcases Advani and Dhawan grooving to the electrifying beats of the song, making it a favourite among fans. Nach Punjaban

Another hit from the JugJugg Jeeyo album, features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor performing Bhangra to dhol beats. Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S. Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy all contribute vocals to the song, which also has music and lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq. Chunar

The song’s resonant music, heartfelt lyrics, and Arijit Singh’s consistently melodic voice make for a powerful listening experience that can move you to your very core. Varun Dhawan’s performance in the song is impressive, as he incorporates modern dance techniques and floor swirls that enhance the emotional impact of the song. Overall, Chunar is a standout track from ABCD2 that showcases both Varun’s dancing skills and Arijit’s vocal prowess. Lagdi Lahore Di

This dance sequence is from the 2020 dance-musical movie Street Dancer 3D. The music is given by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar. Varun Dhawan shows off his exemplary dance moves along with Nora Fatehi.

