CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveParineeti Chopra Gaslight ReviewDasara ReviewBholaa Review
Home » Movies » Varun Dhawan Called ‘Disgusting’ for Kissing Gigi Hadid ‘Without Consent’; Actor Strongly Reacts
1-MIN READ

Varun Dhawan Called ‘Disgusting’ for Kissing Gigi Hadid ‘Without Consent’; Actor Strongly Reacts

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 12:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Varun Dhawan Called ‘Disgusting’ for Kissing Gigi Hadid ‘Without Consent’; Actor Strongly Reacts

Varun Dhawan lifted Gigi Hadid and gave her a peck on the cheeks. This action left the internet divided with some netizens trolling the actor.

After facing backlash for lifting Gigi Hadid during their recent performance, Varun Dhawan broke his silence. The Bollywood actor was performing at the NMACC fashion gala which was attended by several noted stars including the supermodel. During his performance, Gigi can be seen making her way to the stage when Varun lifts her and twirls her. He also gave her a peck on the cheeks. This action left the internet divided with some netizens trolling Varun for his behaviour.

The actor has now responded to a Tweet. The now-deleted post reportedly read, “If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an “elite" crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting. (sic)"

Responding to this, Varun wrote, “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning 🙏"

Take a look:

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid was not the only Hollywood star present at the show. Along with the supermodel, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz and Nick Jonas also walked the red carpet.

The first two days of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event were a star-studded affair. Along with these Hollywood stars, several noted Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aayushman Khurram, Tahira Kashyap, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, among others were present.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Srijita Sen
Srijita Sen is constantly curious about figuring out the meaning of films, music, life and everything in between. With a great love for 2000s Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. gigi hadid
  3. Varun Dhawan
first published:April 02, 2023, 12:10 IST
last updated:April 02, 2023, 12:10 IST