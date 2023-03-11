Varun Dhawan Celebrates 6 Years of Badrinath Ki Dulhania with Hilarious Post Featuring Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania turned 6 today. To mark the special occasion, Varun Dhawan shared a snippet from Shashank Khaitan’s directorial along with a funny response to it on social media. The first scene of the video clip features a furious Alia Bhatt yelling at Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan joked that it has been six years since Badri was first yelled at by Vaidehi. This was in context to the video clip showing Alia’s character Vaidehi yelling at Badri in the movie. “6 years of getting screamed at,” Varun wrote in the story that he re-shared.

The clip was first re-shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram Stories. He had tagged Shashank Khaitan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and wrote Badri followed by a heart emoji. The clip originally shared by the Dharma Productions’ official Instagram account was posted with a caption that read, “Namaste beheno aur bhaiyo today we celebrate a story that took you on an unexpected journey of love - thanks to moong ka halwa! 6 Years Of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.” Dharma Production bankrolled Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

This film also marked Alia and Varun’s third collaboration with each other after Student of the Year in 2012 and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt played the lead roles in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania which also had a strong supporting cast that included Swanand Kirkire, Sahil Vaid, Rituraj Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aparshakti Khurana, and Yash Sinha.

Varun Dhawan will next appear in the movie Bawaal, opposite Janhvi Kapoor which is now in the post-production phase. He will next star in the official Hindi spin-off of the Hollywood series Citadel.

The romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be Alia Bhatt’s next project and it also stars Ranveer Singh. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will see Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar reunite for yet another film. Alia Bhatt will also make her Hollywood debut in the Netflix spy film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

