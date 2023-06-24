Varun Dhawan Collaborates With Jawan Director Atlee, Hunt For Female Lead Underway

Varun Dhawan has always expressed his love for action movies, and it looks like his dream is coming true. After finishing the Citadel series, Varun Dhawan is likely to join forces with director Atlee Kumar and producer Murad Khetani to create an electrifying action entertainer. This film promises to be a thrilling experience, combining stunning visuals and gripping drama. Reportedly, the project will hit theatres worldwide during the summer of 2024, marking the first collaboration of this talented trio. As the makers are yet to lock a female lead, it is being said that the film might be a Hindi remake of Atlee’s 2016 blockbuster Theri and it will be going on floors in July.

As per the sources close to Mid-Day, a good portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai itself. It stated, “A chunk will be shot in Mumbai in late August and September. An elaborate set will be created in Film City, followed by short stints in different parts of the city, especially Chembur. Atlee’s team, who worked on Mersal [2017] and Bigil [2019], will fly down to Mumbai next month to kick off work."

Since Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for Citadel, the actor will join the cast and crew in September. In the meantime, the makers are scouting for a female, “He will join the unit in early September. Until then, Kalees will film the supporting cast’s portions." There were also rumours that Anushka Sharma was approached for the same but she apparently backed out of the project.

The upcoming untitled action film featuring Varun Dhawan is set to be a blend of intense action and emotional drama. The team is striving to create breathtaking visuals and epic action sequences, tailor-made for Varun Dhawan’s character. The report suggests that the film will be shot over a span of four to five months and is being positioned as a major summer 2024 release across the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Bhediya, a horror-comedy set in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. He will next be seen in the Indian version of Citadel, a spin-off of the original American series featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. He will share the screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel. Additionally, he has Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, scheduled to release in October.