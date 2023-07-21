Varun Dhawan Gets A Shoutout From Atlee For His Film Bawaal; Jawan Director Calls It 'A Feel-Good Watch'

Varun Dhawan has always expressed his love for action movies, and it looks like his dream is coming true. After finishing the Citadel series, Varun Dhawan is ready to join forces with director Atlee Kumar and producer Murad Khetani to create an electrifying action entertainer. This film promises to be a thrilling experience, combining stunning visuals and gripping drama. Reportedly, the project will hit theatres worldwide during the summer of 2024, marking the first collaboration of this talented trio. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal got released on OTT earlier this week and has been receiving love from all sides including Atlee himself.

Giving a shoutout to Varun Dhawan, Nitesh Tiwari, Janhvi Kapoor and everyone else, Atlee took to his Twitter handle to write an appreciation note. His post read,"#Bawaal , a feel-good watch. A great craft in its own novelist way. Felt like reading a book and visualising it. Great performances from all the actors, @Varun_dvn sir has rendered a top notch one in this film. #JanhviKapoor was superb Congratulations to @PrimeVideoIN @niteshtiwari21 and the entire cast and crew. ." Replying to him, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Thank u sir see u sooon."

Thank u sir see u sooon https://t.co/1xDzGf7mXp— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 21, 2023

Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys mini celebrityhood in his town, courtesy the fake image he has built about himself. Circumstances compel him to embark on the World War II trail in Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-wed wife Nisha, with whom he shares a strained relationship. What follows is a series of events that test his marriage and force him to confront the biggest war of them all- the war within. Shot in India and multiple international locales, this love story has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Talking about VD18, a source informed ETimes, “Varun Dhawan will start shooting for his Atlee film on July 16. The first schedule of the film is going to be shot on a set in Mumbai. Atlee will be on sets, barring the action and song sequences". Varun Dhawan shared that this much-awaited Atlee movie will release on May 31, 2024. It is also speculated that this upcoming project is a remake of the Tamil film Theri, which was also directed by Atlee.

Written and Directed by Kalees, produced by Murad Khetani (Cine1 Studios) and Priya Atlee (A For Apple Studios), and presented by Atlee Kumar.