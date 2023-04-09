Varun Dhawan Holds Natasha Dalal Close, Protects Wife From Paparazzi Amid Pregnancy Rumours

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all over the news after the couple was spotted at a fertility clinic in Mumbai on Saturday. Fans started guessing that the couple might be expecting their first child. While they chose to not address the rumours, Varun and Natasha were seen out and about again in the evening.

On Saturday night, the couple was seen stepping out together. Natasha wore a short black dress paired with a pink polka dot shrug walking toward the car while Varun opted for a casual fit. The actor was seen protecting his wife from shutterbugs. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who were childhood sweethearts, got married on January 24, 2021, after dating each other for a long time.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On Saturday morning, Varun and Natasha were seen exiting the clinic together. The actor looked busy talking on his phone while the couple headed towards their car. Natasha looked uber cool in a short black and white dress and flat slippers.

Earlier at Zee Cine Awards 2023, Varun had mentioned his plans of starting a family. When asked if he had any plans to have children, he hilariously asked the media if there is any hard and fast rule that since the interviewer and Alia became parents, he too has to become a father.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film was loved by fans. He will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This is their first film together. The film’s shooting took place in several European countries. Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. He also has Raj & DK’s web series, Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News