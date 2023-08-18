Varun Dhawan Holds Wife Natasha Dalal Close As They Step Out For a Dinner Date; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married back in 2021 and have been going strong ever since. The lovebirds are often captured painting the town red with their public appearances. Having said that, the couple were recently spotted coming out from a plush restaurant in town. Varun and Natasha were seen holding hands as they exited the venue.

In the video, shared by popular paparazzo Vira Bhayani, Varun looked dapper in a red T shirt which he teamed with a black track pants. Natasha on the other hand looked effortlessly glam in a black crop top teamed with black pants and a denim jacket. They donned their brightest smiles as they entered their car.

Have a look at the video:

Back in January 2021, Varun Dhawan tied the sacred knot with Natasha in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra. It was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Earlier in an interview with India Today, Varun revealed that he had initially no plans of getting married but his idea changed soon after Natasha entered her life. “It felt like somebody added pillow on your head that kuch bhi ho jaye, you’re safe. Don’t worry, I got you. So, for me that’s marriage," said Dhawan. The actor also shared that their clothes often get mixed in the wardrobe. “Kya hota hain ki aapka jo cupboard hain, uske andar ladkiyon ke kapde aa jaate hain. Mistake se jeans nikalta hoon and I try wearing it and I see it’s Natasha’s jeans. This happens a lot. The clothes get mixed up. Obviously, you’re sharing your lives together. But it’s totally okay.’”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has now joined hands with Samantha for the Indian adaption of the sci-fi series Citadel. The spy series would be the Indian version of The Russo Brothers’ upcoming series which also goes by the same name. It will be directed by Raj and DK who helmed The Family Man.