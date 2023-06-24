CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's JugJugg Jeeyo 2 Soon? KJo Shares Update
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's JugJugg Jeeyo 2 Soon? KJo Shares Update

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 13:21 IST

JugJugg Jeeyo collected a little over Rs 100 crores at the box office in India. (Photos: Instagram)

JugJugg Jeeyo was the first time Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani shared the screen. The film also marked Neetu Kapoor’s comeback after nearly seven years.

Karan Johar’s multi-sarrer movie JugJugg Jeeyo marked one year of its release on Saturday, June 24. To celebrate the film’s first anniversary, KJo’s Dharma Productions took to its official Instagram handle and dropped a video which was a compilation of several scenes from the movie. Re-sharing it on his Instagram stories, Karan Johar wrote, “A film I know there is a sequel waiting to happen".

With this, Karan Johar has left everyone wondering if he is planning a sequel of JugJugg Jeeyo. The film starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor among others in the lead and was widelt loved by the audience last year.

JugJugg Jeeyo was the first time Varun and Kiara shared the screen. The film also marked Neetu Kapoor’s comeback to theatres after nearly seven years. It also starred Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. It revolved around a couple seeking divorce unless they discover that their father wants to divorce their mother too. The film collected a little over Rs 100 crore in India. The film’s songs including The Punjaabban Song and Rangisari also ruled social media for a long time.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after seven years and stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, who reunite after 2019’s Gully Boy. RRKPK also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in key roles. The teaser of RRKPK was release earlier this month which left everyone super excited for the movie. In the teaser, Karan promised a drama-packed movie. While he brought back the chiffon sarees and dancing in the Swiss Alps with the film, we also saw Ranveer and Alia in the middle of a lot of drama.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is scheduled to hit theatres on July 28.

