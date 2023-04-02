Varun Dhawan Lifts Gigi Hadid, Kisses Her During Performance, Leaves Netizens Divided; Watch

The second day of NMACC was certainly a star-studded event with the likes of Bollywood and Hollywood celebs walking down the red carpet with utmost grace and poise. The glamourous evening saw everyone from Tom Holland and Zendaya to Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad looking their absolute best. Besides the sprawling red carpet, the event also saw performances by stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others. One of such performance is truly breaking the internet.

In a video clip that has gone viral from last night, Varun Dhawan put up a fantastic show by grooving to popular Hindi songs.

Later in the performance, supermodel Gigi Hadid can be seen making her way on the stage and Varun Dhawan lifting her up in his arms and twirling her. Before going off the stage, Varun Dhawan also gave Gigi a peck on her cheeks leaving the internet fuming with embarrassment. Several netizens thought that the gesture was uncalled for and others called it rehearsed.

Reacting to the video, one of the netizens wrote, “This is so embarrassing to watch and the way she runs 😭please noo 😭😭" Another one tweeted, “Omg what is this behaviour #VarunDhawan? She wasn’t ready for this! 😭". Someone else said, “Varun dhawan twirling Gigi Hadid is the real multiverse of madness 😭" A netizen stated, “Bro varun dhawan pulled a bollywood and picked up gigi hadid 💀💀💀💀" Another one commented, “Keep quite people. You can see it was rehearsed and she knew what was going to happen." Another netizen came to Varun Dhawan’s defence by claiming it was planned.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid was not the only Hollywood star present at the show. Along with Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Tom Holland, popular star Penelope Cruze also walked the red carpet in an eloquent and flowing blush-pink gown. She stopped and struck poses for the paparazzi.

Some other stars who attended the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch include Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aayushman Khurram, Tahira Kashyap, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here