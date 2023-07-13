Varun Dhawan Makes Shocking Confession, Says Didn't Speak To Janhvi Kapoor In First Month Of Bawaal Shoot

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film Bawaal has been making the headlines for all the right reasons. Besides the fact that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever, Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial will be premiering directly on a popular OTT platform across 200 countries. The trailer that was released last week showed Varun Dhawan in a very different role. Now in a recent interview, Varun has revealed that he didn’t talk to Janhvi Kapoor for the first month of the shoot.

The actor told Galatta Plus that he didn’t talk to Janhvi Kapoor in a bid to see if it would evoke something extraordinary on screen. He shared,"Initially, at least for the first one month we went on set, I tried this thing where I said I won’t communicate with her much. Because I felt we’ll become friends like this (snaps). I said let me not, and let me be a little aloof, a little cold. I’ll talk to everyone else but her, and purposely. I felt it might evoke something in her and something in me when we were doing scenes of that nature."

He added, “(Nitesh) Sir was on this. And then eventually, I told her after 20 days. Then she realised it, otherwise she took it personally. See, I did it selfishly but I think it helped both of us at that time. Actually, in the film, how gradually the couple got to know each other, we also got to know each other gradually, which was interesting."

Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys mini celebrityhood in his town, courtesy the fake image he has built about himself. Circumstances compel him to embark on the World War II trail in Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-wed wife Nisha, with whom he shares a strained relationship. What follows is a series of events that test his marriage and force him to confront the biggest war of them all- the war within. Shot in India and multiple international locales, this love story has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Directed by the much acclaimed, visionary – Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Bawaal is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.