Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Check Out New Properties, Fans Point Out Actor's Rs 6 Lakh Shoes

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal has opened to mixed reviews, but the film’s male lead Varun Dhawan has impressed the masses and critics with his stellar performance. Janhvi Kapoor too was heaped praises for essaying the character of Nisha to perfection in the romantic drama. Varun has hit a success streak, delivering three back-to-back hits, namely Jugg Jug Jeeyo, Bhediya, and Bawaal. Now the actor seems to have shifted his focus to his personal commitments. Recently, a video of Varun visiting a construction site with his wife Natasha Dalal and mother Lali Dhawan has given rise to speculations that he might be on a new property hunt in Mumbai.

The video was dropped by paparazzo Manav Manglani on Instagram. “Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal and Mom clicked as they check out new properties in Mumbai today,” informed the caption. The video showed Varun Dhawan outside his car, reaching inside to grab his sunglasses. He was dressed in a casual avatar, wearing a round-neck white T-shirt with red borders on the collar and sleeves. He teamed up his attire with light blue, distressed denim jeans and bluish-white sneakers.

Moments into the video, Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal and his mother Lali Dhawan stepped out of the car. Natasha donned a white shirt that she paired with dusty brown, printed flared trousers. She kept her hair open and sported a face mask. The actor’s mother wore a green co-ord set. The trio was seen heading inside an under-construction premise, wearing helmets. The video might be an indication that Varun is on the lookout for a new residence in Mumbai. But an official confirmation is awaited.

After Bawaal, Varun Dhawan would yet again be appearing on the OTT platform with the Indian adaptation of the American spy thriller series Citadel. He will be sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed collaboratively by Raj and DK, Citadel has recently wrapped up its filming schedule and is in the final stages of production. Speaking about his theatrical venture, Varun Dhawan has reportedly joined hands with Jawan filmmaker Atlee for an untitled commercial entertainer, the details of which are currently under tight wraps.