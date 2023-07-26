Varun Dhawan On Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Doing Well Without PR: 'That's Real Love'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has lauded Shah Rukh Khan for breaking trends when it comes to PR and marketing of a film with Pathaan. In an industry where building image and perception for a movie is considered a crucial part of a project, the superstar managed to garner audiences to theaters without much publicity. During a recent interaction, Varun Dhawan credited Shah Rukh Khan for bringing the shift while also appreciating the love the latter receives from his loyal fanbase. Varun who is currently busy with the promotional activities of Bawaal highlighted how the Pathaan lead chose against going anywhere to present the film but still managed to amass people in hordes.

“A good trend happened recently with Pathaan, where you saw Shah Rukh sir not going anywhere and still people turning up in hordes for him and his love. You know that is real," Varun Dhawan told Pinkvilla. The actor reportedly finds it commendable yet a tough task to pull through in a world where people wish to brag about their fan following. He added, “That’s some real, deep-rooted love for the film, for the actor and I think it’s very tough to go back to that because we live in a very insecure world where we want to show people our followers and our following."

During the same interaction, Varun also explained working in Bawaal was a rewarding experience for him because the cast did not have to go on a hardcore promotional spree. The lead protagonist revealed not going out to market the movie was an intentional decision of director Nitesh Tiwari emphasizing it’s not his style. “It goes against the nature of the film, to show any fake perception," continued Varun. The actor is reportedly happy with the response received by the film and hopes it continues to garner good word of mouth.

Besides Varun, the romantic drama that narrates the life of a troubled married couple, also features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Bawaal premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21. After Bawaal, Varun will make his web series debut in the Indian sequel of Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Additionally, his horror comedy film Bhediya was also recently renewed for a second part. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Ulajh, and Devara in the pipeline.