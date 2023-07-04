Varun Dhawan Romances Janhvi Kapoor, Holds Her Close As He Teases Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited movie, Bawaal. On Tuesday morning, Varun took to his Instagram handle and dropped a throwback BTS picture from the sets of Bawaal and announced that the film’s teaser will be released on Wednesday i.e. July 5.

In the photo, Varun was seen romancing Janhvi as he held her close. While he sported a blue shirt, Janhvi shied away from the camera in a simple yet pretty pink outfit. In the caption of his post, Varun wrote, “Tum pyaar karne deta toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte (If you would let me love you, I would love you so much)." Check out the post here:

Bawaal is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, it is a love story set to release on October 6, 2023, on Amazon Prime. The film is Sajid and Nitesh’s second venture together after Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore.

Bawaal went on floors in April 2022 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The film has also been shot in multiple European locations like Paris, Warsaw, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam and Krakow.

Janhvi wrapped the shoot of Bawaal in July 2022 and shared a heartfelt note on Instagram that read, “From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself every day that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created."

Besides Bawaal, Varun will next also be seen in Citadel India opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On the other hand, Janhvi has Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. She will also be seen in National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria’s Ulajh, also starring Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.