Varun Dhawan Shares Cryptic Note About Silence Amid Bawaal Heading to OTT Rumours
Varun Dhawan Shares Cryptic Note About Silence Amid Bawaal Heading to OTT Rumours

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 15:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal will be releasing this year.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal was initially supposed to release on April 7 in the theatres.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film Bawaal which was initially planned for a theatrical release will now be following the OTT route. While an official announcement on the same is awaited, rumours are rife that the makers are going to skip theatrical release and let the romantic drama be released on Amazon Prime Video. While the news didn’t land well for the fans, and amid all the noise, Varun has now penned a cryptic note about the same.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun wrote, “There is power in silence. There is no negative situation if your are positive. The world is only how we see it, not how others want you to see it”.

Regarding Bawaal’s OTT release, a source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that, “Bawaal is among the most ambitious films by Sajid Nadiadwala that rides on a subject that doesn’t exactly have the commercial trappings of dance and music. In the present market scenario. Sajid, who has a knack of commercial cinema, feels that it’s best to bring Bawaal on direct to digital, rather than risking a theatrical outing. He has got a great deal from digital players and decided to part ways with the original plans of bringing it in theatres. The film will now release in October on Amazon Prime Video.”

The source further added, “Sajid got into conversation with his actors, Varun and Janhvi, and it’s only after having all been on the same page did he take this call. The entire team believes that Bawaal will win over the audience’s love on OTT. The film is a poetry in motion and is expected to reach out to an even wider audience base on digital medium, which might not have been possible with theatrical release. The idea is to go global with Bawaal and Amazon is the perfect partner for that reach," the source added.

Bawaal is touted to be a timeless love story that will require Varun and Janhvi’s characters to travel across multiple countries. The film was initially supposed to release on April 7.

On the work front, Varun is currently in Siberia and shooting for his web series Citadel. The series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor is making his digital debut. He has collaborated with Raj & DK for the first time.

On the other hand, Janhvi has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The actress is currently busy shooting for the film. She will also headline Ulajh. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, the movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

