Varun Dhawan To Reunite With Alia Bhatt For Dulhania 3? Here’s What We Know

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s on-screen chemistry has been widely loved and appreciated with films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. It’s been 6 years, since the latter was released and till date, fans talk about the film and its story. Recently, Varun in an interview shared that he’d love to reunite with Alia again for a Dulhania sequel and also hinted that something maybe on the cards real soon.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the first two films were a box office success. Speaking about a possible sequel, Varun told Pinkvilla, “I feel that’s something that we have all discussed as a team a lot; we definitely want to do it. At the same time, we want to get something which is going to be damn good to make sure that all of you also are very excited to see that. So, there is work that keeps happening on it.”

He added, “Shashank is on it, he is trying to crack a script which will be good enough for mine and her comeback. It’s a work in progress and we would love to work with each other again, we have spoken about it.”

Varun Dhawan was recently seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film was digitally released and garnered a mixed response from fans and critics. Alia on the other hand is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She starred alongside Ranveer Singh for the same. The film has already minted over Rs 50 crores at the box office, within four days since its release.

Back in 2012, Varun and Alia made their film with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. The film also marked the debut of Sidharth Malhotra. Post which, Varun and Alia teamed up for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which released in 2014. And in 2017, they starred in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. They again shared the screen space together for the 2019 film Kalank.