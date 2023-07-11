Varun Dhawan To Start Shoot For Atlee’s Film After Bawaal Promotions?

Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film, Bawaal, with Janhvi Kapoor. Amid his busy schedule, the latest report by ETimes has suggested that the actor will soon start filming for his next project, helmed by Atlee. The movie is expected to be action-packed, and Atlee will co-produce it with Murad Khetani. Directed by the Tamil director Kalees, the project is still unnamed, and the working title is VD18.

Sharing details about the shoot for VD18, a source informed ETimes, “Varun Dhawan will start shooting for his Atlee film on July 16. The first schedule of the film is going to be shot on a set in Mumbai. Atlee will be on sets, barring the action and song sequences".

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan shared that this much-awaited Atlee movie will release on May 31, 2024. It is also speculated that this upcoming project is a remake of the Tamil film Theri, which was also directed by Atlee.

Meanwhile, Atlee is awaiting the release of Jawan on September 7, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. This marks the renowned director’s Bollywood debut. The much-anticipated Prevue of Jawan has become an instant sensation. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are delighted to see his various looks. Deepika Padukone also made a special appearance in Jawan.

As for Varun Dhawan, the actor is collaborating for the first time with Janhvi Kapor in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. Bawaal centres around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary yet popular high school history teacher. Circumstances lead him to embark on the World War II trial in Europe, and he is compelled to bring his newlywed bride, Nisha, with whom he is quite distant. What follows is a series of events that put his marriage to the test and push him to confront his inner fears and turmoil. This film was shot in India and other international locations.

Apart from Bawaal and the untitled action film by Atlee, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the Indian spinoff of Citadel along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.