Varun Dhawan Says Vicky Kaushal 'Pretended' To Be Sara Ali Khan's Friend For Film Promotions; Watch

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are all set to star in the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and the promotions are already on in full swing. The trailer of this romantic comedy has received love from audiences and the songs have also captured a special place in the hearts of fans.

During the IIFA event, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan took on hosting duties for a while. Vicky playfully asked Varun Dhawan about the essential qualities one needs for “massy acting." In response, Varun teased Vicky by mentioning that he had married the most “massy" actress, referring to Katrina Kaif and that Varun has picked the tricks of the trade from Katrina herslf. Varun then went on to promote their film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and acknowledged the hard work put in by Vicky and Sara. He event jokingly said that Vicky went the extra mile in promoting the film, even pretending to be friends with Sara! Sara, seemingly annoyed, said “What rubbish! Why would you say that?"

Check out the video here:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The trailer also revealed that the film will be bringing back Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky and Sara have a few other releases in the pipeline. Vicky Kaushal be seen in Sam Bahadur and is rumoured to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki. Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar whereas Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu.