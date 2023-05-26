Varun Dhawan Wins Hearts As He Obliges Fan On Wheelchair With a Selfie, Netizens Call Him 'Humble'

Varun Dhawan made a mark with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo last year around the time when films were not performing well at the box office. The actor followed it up with Bhediya which received great reviews but could only mint enough money to deem it average. Besides acting, Varun Dhawan often makes headlines with his paparazzi appearances at various events.

Following that trajectory, the Bhediya actor was recently spotted at an event where his sweet gesture for a physically-challenged fan garnered him love from the netizens. In a clip shared by Viral Bhayani, Varun Dhawan was clicked amid a sea of fans and security, sporting a white tank top and funky shorts. The actor obliged a female fan on a wheelchair with a selfie and it left everyone gushing.

Impressed by his gesture, several netizens took to the comment section to praise Varun Dhawan for his humility. One of them wrote, “My whole heart!!" Another one commented, “Such a humble celeb(with red heart emoji)". Someone else said,

“Amazing! What a sweet gesture!"

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya. The horror-comedy was set in the forests of Arunachal. It tells the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf, and begins to transform into a creature. As Bhaskar and his buddies try to find answers, a bunch of twists, turns, and laughs ensue. A Maddock Films production, the film also starred Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It was released in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25. Now Varun Dhawan would be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Besides this, the actor will be featured in the Indian installment of the pan-global series Citadel, helmed by Russo Brothers. Along with Varun Dhawan, it will also star Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.