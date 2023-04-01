Varun Dhawan Wipes His Face With Kriti Sanon's Hot Outfit, Leaves Netizens In Splits

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch ceremony in Mumbai was a star-studded event that was attended by several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani among others. Now, visuals of Bhediya co-stars Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan walking the red carpet at the launch event have created quite a buzz on social media. Besides their impeccable fashion pick, it was their fun banter that stole the limelight.

In a video, Varun Dhawan can be seen posing for the shutterbugs. At the same time, Kriti Sanon arrives and joins him. While the paps can be heard calling the actress ‘param sundari’, Varun picks her cape up and flaunts it to the camera. In a hilarious move, he then wipes his face with it and leaves Kriti in splits.

For the event, Varun Dhawan was seen donning a three-piece suit, while Kriti wore a hot red shirt dress featuring a floor-length cape. She completed her look with similar colour heels and added a diamond choker to accessorise her look. Watch the video here:

Within no time, fans flocked to the comment section and filled it with compliments. One of them wrote, “Varun is a gentleman person,” while another one said, “Their friendship is the cutest.” A comment also read, “Haha this one is cute”.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan were last seen together in Bhediya. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie hit cinema halls in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in November 2022. Up next, Kriti Sanon has The Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan in her pipeline. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is working on the actioner Bawaal and the web series Citadel which will mark his first collaboration with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here