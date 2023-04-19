Varun Dhawan's 'Blow*** Egos' Video Goes Viral, Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction Leaves Internet in Splits

Varun Dhawan has always been candid in interviews. But his foot-in-the-mouth syndrome recently left his co-panellists baffled and the internet in splits! Not long back, Varun and Janhvi Kapoor sat down for a round-table interview with some of the big names of the Indian film industry like Ayushmann Khurrana and Dulquer Salmaan. During the chat, while Varun was busy talking about how people just want to be entertained, no matter who’s starring in the film, he accidentally dropped the word ‘b**wjob’ that left all the guests scratching their heads. Needless to say, netizens had a field day with the comment! On Twitter, while one user quipped, “Hahaha, did he mean ‘a blow to everyone’s ego?'" Another was left wondering, “Did he actually say what I think he heard?" However, it was Janhvi Kapoor’s priceless reaction that garnered a lot of attention online, and has people laughing their hearts out.

While sharing his thoughts on the ongoing debate about North versus South, and the comparison between Hindi films and South films during the interview, Varun Dhawan was heard saying, “I mean, it’s a blowjob to everyone’s ego that you know that you’re a star, you’re this, and you’re that. But eventually, when people are watching the cinema, they just want to be entertained. That’s it." Take a look:

On the work front, Varun is gearing up for his OTT debut with a lead role in the Indian original series of the Citadel franchise on Prime Video. Created by Raj & DK and written by Sita R. Menon and Raj & DK, the spy series will also star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Both the actors are currently in London to attend the premiere of the international version of the series that stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

