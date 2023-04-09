Varun Dhawan's Niece Anjini Dhawan Sets Instagram On Fire With Sexy Bikini Photos From Beach Vacay

Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan may not have appeared in films yet, but her social media presence is strong enough to get all the netizens and youth drooling over her glamour and beauty. Time and again, the young star kid is seen sharing sultry photos of herself, which go viral in no time.

She recently shared a bunch of photos from her recent beach getaway with her friend. In the photos, Anjini looked stunning in a pristine white bikini, as she posed against the backdrop of the azure blue water. Right from giving a glimpse of the food, to petty sunsets, Anjini shared it all. She also added a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie in the series of photos. While Suhana Khan liked the post, fans and well-wishers went on to call her ‘Gorgeous,’ ‘Hottie’ and ‘Pure Perfection’. One of them even wrote, “prettiest in that bikini."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjini Dhawan (@anjinidhawan)

Anjini Dhawan is the niece of the Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan. Her father, Siddharth Dhawan is the cousin of Varun. After Varun Dhawan’s debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year’, reports are rife that his niece will also be launched by Karan’s production house. Reportedly, the young diva has already started her prep work.

Back in 2021, ETimes shared that, Anjini has already started learning dance in both classical forms like Kathak and Western forms like jazz. Reportedly, she has also already received four to five script offers. However, she is yet to zero in on one. There has been no confirmation or official announcement regarding the same as yet.

Anjini’s grandfather and senior actor Anil Dhawan also shared that she’s been working hard to prepare herself for her debut. He said to the news portal, “She has been working hard for over two years. She’s been learning to dance, do acrobatics, undertaking lessons to learn the skills required to do action smoothly, and also working on her linguistic skills and getting her diction right. She has also had two-three coaches teaching her acting.”

