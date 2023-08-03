Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi To Get Married In November In Italy: Reports

The Konidela family of Telugu cinema is one of the most influential families, both in the film industry as well as in politics. Hence, whenever there is some news involving the family, everyone takes notice. So now that Nagendra Babu’s son Varun Tej Konidela’s marriage is on the cards, it has become a highly publicised affair. The wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi is scheduled to take place in one of Italy’s gorgeous locales. According to sources, they will exchange vows in a grand and fairytale-like ceremony at a wonderful, gorgeous, rustic location and plans for the event have already started in earnest.

The couple had been location hunting in Italy for a while, scouting for great locations for their wedding and according to the latest reports, they have zeroed in on a location. It has been reported that the couple is going to get married in November. According to a Pinkvilla report, the November destination wedding will be followed by a huge reception in Hyderabad which will be attended by biggies from both cinema and political fields.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are following the lead of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone by deciding to have an intimate wedding abroad. According to a source close to the couple, they chose to get married in Italy because Varun has always been a private person who prefers to keep things simple and lovely. Only 50 guests will be invited, the reports added. Varun and Lavanya, who are still in Italy, will return as a married couple and host the reception.

Varun and Lavanya got engaged in a ceremony on June 10 which was attended by biggies like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan. While Varun hails from the influential Konidela family comprising the three brothers Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Nagendra Babu, Lavanya does not hail from a filmy background. Her mother is a retired teacher, while her father is a practising attorney in the High Court and Civil Court. She has acted in numerous Tamil and Telugu films.