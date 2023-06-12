Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Are Now Engaged: A Look At The Couple's Net Worth

Lavanya Tripathi And Varun Tej need no introduction. The South stars, who have worked together in films like Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Mister, sent the Internet into a tizzy by announcing their engagement on Friday. The couple shared stunning pictures of themselves from the ceremony. Varun was looking dapper in a white kurta pajama, and Lavanya was dressed in a light green saree. The couple has over time cemented their places in the Indian film industry. But can you guess the collective net worth of these newly engaged actors? Reportedly, it is close to Rs 57 crore

According to a report by The Siasat Daily, Varun Tej’s brand endorsements have raised his net worth in addition to his film projects. As of 2023, Varun’s net worth is anticipated to be approximately Rs 47 crore. The actor is a member of the well-known Konidela family in the Telugu film industry. Varun’s endearing personality and exceptional acting skills have earned him a devoted fan base and high praise from critics. His first movie was Mukunda, and since then, he has delivered stirring performances in films like Kanche, Fidaa, and Gaddalakonda Ganesh.

On the other hand, the report mentioned that even Lavanya Tripathi had attracted a lot of brand partnerships along with her films, which have raised her overall revenue. Reportedly, Lavanya’s net worth is anticipated to be in the range of 10 crore. She debuted in the film industry with the Telugu movie, Andala Rakshasi and has since taken part in a number of lucrative productions.

Reportedly, while collaborating on the movie Mister in 2017, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi met for the first time. It was rumored that they became closer during the shoot, and their friendship quickly developed. But the duo made the decision to retain their privacy and keep their relationship from prying eyes. The buzz around their relationship became stronger when Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were busy filming their second movie together, Antariksham 9000 KMPH. Further, they then started attending events and gatherings together. Lavanya’s attendance at Varun Tej’s sister Niharika Konidela’s wedding in 2020 only made the rumors stronger.

Last week, the couple made their relationship official by announcing their engagement. The ceremony took place at Varun Tej’s residence in Hyderabad. Their close friends and family members attended the intimate gathering. The event was graced by Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Allu Aravind.