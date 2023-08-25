Varun Tej-starrer Gandeevadhari Arjuna Twitter Review: Audience 'Left Disappointed With Storyline'

After the failure of Ghani, Varun Tej is back in cinemas with Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The action drama is directed by Praveen Sattaru and has been released on big screens today. The film has managed to grab several audiences in the theatres. The people who have watched the film have given their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Going by the reviews, the film has received a mixed reaction from the audience. Some of the users have loved the acting prowess of Varun along with the action sequences while some were disappointed with a tad storyline.

One of the users said that the first half of the film was not interesting and the second half was much more disappointing.

#GandeevadhariArjuna Review : 1st half : Avg bomma not much interesting 👎 2nd Half : Edo Engaging ga untadi emo anukuna but worst then 1st half Simple SAMARPANAM 👎⭐️ — Cinema Podham Mowa ❤️ (@CinemaPodham) August 24, 2023

Another one added, “Gandeevadhari Arjuna aspires to be a slick action thriller with mediocre content and inconsistent writing. Except for the final 30 minutes of the film with a shifting situations screenplay, the rest is hardly engaging. Wait for a solid film 4rm Praveen Sattaru since PSV continues."

#GandeevadhariArjuna aspires to be a slick action thriller with mediocre content and an inconsistent writing. Except for the final 30mins of the film with a shifting situations screenplay, rest is hardly engaging. Wait for a solid film 4rm @PraveenSattaru since PSV continues 🙁— The Creative Shelf (@tcsblogs) August 25, 2023

One more user called the film to be flat run for an hour and only pick pace after the core plot. “A very strong second half with proper justification to the core plot needed to save the movie," the excerpt from the review said.

#GandeevadhariArjuna 1st half report:A very slow start and runs on a slow pace for the 1st hour and only picks up later with the core plot.The movie runs flat and has nothing much to offer till now. A very strong second half with proper justification to the core plot needed… pic.twitter.com/JGlD3qsmXj — ReviewMama (@ReviewMamago) August 25, 2023

Here are some more Twitter Reviews:

#GandeevadhariArjuna Overall an Action Thriller that does not work at all! The film is stylishly shot but has no substance. Filled with many cliched scenes and has a very flat pace from the start. Barring a few scenes and good cinematography, this one is a bore. Rating: 2/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 25, 2023

#GandeevadhariArjuna orey babu idem cinema ra babu 🚶‍♂️— VARMA (@AjjjuVarma) August 25, 2023

#GandeevadhariArjuna Review:Positives:- Stylish appearance and acting of Varun Tej 👍- Gripping last 30 minutes with parallel situations 🌟- Impressive production values and cinematography in UK locations 🎬- Decent action sequences and background music 💥 Negatives:-… — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) August 25, 2023

After watching #GandeevadhariArjuna, we’re in awe of @IAmVarunTej’s game-changing performance and the movie’s cinematic brilliance. 💥Hollywood’s got some serious competition! 🥵 Congratulations & big thanks to the whole team for delivering a good social message! ❤️✨ — narendràa (@narendra1492546) August 25, 2023

Apart from Varun Tej, Gandeevadhari Arjuna also features Sakshi Vaidya as the leading lady in the film. Nassar, Vimala Raman, Vinay Rai, Narain, Ravi Varma, Abhinav Gomatam and other actors have also played crucial roles in the film.

The technical team of Gandeevadhari Arjuna comprised Mukesh who handled the camera work, while Mickey J Meyer provided the background music and songs. Avinash Kolla saw the Art department of the film. It was bankrolled by Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad under their banner SVCC. We have to wait and see whether the film can bring good numbers at the box office or turn out to be a flop.