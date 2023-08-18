Varun Tej's Gandeevadhari Arjuna To Hit Cinemas On This Date

Actor Varun Tej is eagerly awaiting the premiere of his upcoming movie Gandeevadhari Arjuna, which will hit the theatres on August 25. All essential groundwork for the film has been completed, and the promotional campaign has now commenced. In the latest development, it was revealed on Thursday that the film’s creators have successfully concluded the necessary censorship procedures. The action-packed thriller has secured a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the film’s duration remains undisclosed at this point.

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, this movie stars Sakshi Vaidya in the female lead role and Vinay Rai as the antagonist. Other actors including Narain, Manish Chaudhari, Roshini Prakash, Abhinav Gomatam, Ravi Varma, Kalpalatha, and Baby Vedain will also be seen in pivotal roles. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, the music is composed by Mickey J Meyer.

The teaser and trailer of this action-packed entertainer have significantly heightened the film’s anticipation. The production of the movie has wrapped up. Furthermore, reports suggest that the action sequences in this film are poised to leave a lasting impact on the audience.

On the professional front, Varun Tej is best known for his films including Kanche, Suryakantham, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and Antariksham 9000 mph. The actor made his debut as a lead actor in Srikanth Addala’s directorial Mukunda. He was last seen in the film F3: Fun and Frustration.

Some of his other notable projects include Ghani, Natyam, Tholiprema, Mister, Fidaa, and Loafer. The actor is now all set to star in upcoming films including Mitra, Matka, Operation Valentine, and Gaandeevadhari Arjuna.

Speaking about Indo-American film director Praveen Sattaru, he made a significant mark as a filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer, cementing his position in Telugu cinema. He made his directorial debut with the 2011 film LBW: Life Before Wedding. Notably, he gained recognition as a director in 2014 with the widely praised anthology Chandamama Kathalu, which secured the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu.

This film marks the first collaboration between Varun Tej and Praveen Sattaru. Their latest venture, labelled as an action thriller, has just wrapped up a massive shooting schedule in the United Kingdom. It’s important to note that a considerable portion of the film’s action sequence was shot in the United Kingdom.