Varun Tej's Sweet Family Pics Ahead Of His Wedding, Check The Actor's Kenya Diaries

Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela is thriving in both his career and personal life. With several exciting projects on the horizon, he’s keeping busy on the work front. Recently, he got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Lavanya Tripathi. As they gear up for their grand destination wedding at the end of the year, the actor is currently enjoying a family vacation in Kenya.

Varun Tej treated his fans to a glimpse of his Kenya vacation via his official social media handle. The Ghani actor shared lovely photos featuring himself alongside his parents, actor-producer Naga Babu Konidela and Padmaja, as well as his younger sister, actress-producer Niharika Konidela.

He captioned one of the pictures, “Sundowner by the lake!" The picture captures the family enjoying a pleasant evening by the lakeside. In another photo shared, the actor wrote, “Into the wild!" while showcasing his adventurous side.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are reportedly planning to get married in November, as per a Pinkvilla report. A close source to the couple disclosed that Varun will soon begin preparations for their wedding.

The report also suggests that the couple has opted for an intimate wedding in Italy, and both families are preparing to make it a memorable event.

In June, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad. Now, the couple is planning a destination wedding amidst the picturesque settings of Italy. Their nuptials are expected to be a private event, graced only by the presence of Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi’s close-knit families and some selected guests.

Reports suggest that Varun Tej and Lavanya are planning to host a lavish wedding reception for their friends and colleagues in the film industry immediately after their return from Italy. It’s important to mention that the couple has not officially revealed their wedding date or any other details at this time. The Konidela family is reportedly in the process of preparing an official statement to announce these details once they have been confirmed, including the dates and venues.

Workwise, Varun Tej is gearing up for his upcoming releases including Mitra, Matka, and Operation Valentine. Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi is all set to star in Thanal.