Home » Movies » Vatsal Sheth Shares UNSEEN Pics With Ajay Devgn as Taarzan The Wonder Car Clocks 19 Years
1-MIN READ

Vatsal Sheth Shares UNSEEN Pics With Ajay Devgn as Taarzan The Wonder Car Clocks 19 Years

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 22:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Vatsal Sheth gets nostalgic as Taarzan: The Wonder Car clocks 19 years

Taarzan The Wonder Car starred Vatsal Sheth and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Vatsal Sheth’s Taarzan The Wonder Car clocked 19 years today. To celebrate the same, the actor shared a bundle of unseen photos from the film with his co-star Ajay Devgn. The film, which released back in 2004, also marked Vatsal’s Bollywood debut. Vatsal captioned the post, “19 years ago #taarzanthewondercar @ajaydevgn @theabbasmustan #AyeshaTakia @babafilms_official."

In the first photo, Vatsal can be seen sitting on top of his car Taarzan. In the next photo, he could be seen alongside Ajay Devgn who played his on-screen father. In the third photo, Vatsal is seen posing with his co-star Ayesha Takia inside the car.

As soon as the photos were shared, they instantly went viral. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and dropped in happy comments. One on them wrote, “It’s been 19 years since “Oo lala re oola la re"… OMG." Another commented, “Watched this movie billions of times yet loved it every time!" “My only favourite movie of childhood," wrote a third fan. “Bachpan ki favorite movie thi," commented a fourth fan. “Can’t believe it’s been 19 years I use to love this movie and have watched so many times in my childhood,” read another one.

Earlier in an interview with Mid-Day, Vatsal opened up about working in the film. He said, “I was never skeptical and was more than excited. Abbas-Mustan is a very big name in the industry and I got to debut under them, It was a car movie, and who doesn’t like cars? It was such an amazing concept, set up in a nice way, big budget film and we had Ajay sir in the film. I thought it couldn’t get better than that."

Helmed by Mustan Burmawalla, and Abbas Burmawalla. Taarzan also starred Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Shakti Kapoor, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, in pivotal roles. The movie was released on August 6, 2004.

