Vedaang Raina Bags Alia Bhatt Starrer Action Film Ahead Of The Archies Release; Deets Inside

Vedaang Raina hasn’t even made his stellar debut yet with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies and it seems that the actor might have bagged another big project, one that will be helmed by Vasan Bala and will star Alia Bhatt. Touted to be an action-film, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the speculations around the same have left several fans excited.

Going by a source that is close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, while The Archies will be an OTT film, Vedaang Raina’s next with Vasan Bala and Alia Bhatt will mark his debut in theatrical business. The source was quoted saying, “Vedang will be making his acting debut in the digital world with the Zoya Akhtar-directed The Archies alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. The Vasan Bala film will mark his first foray into the world of theatrical business. Karan and Vasan were impressed with his performance in the rushes of The Archies and believe that he fits the bill.”

They further added that the film will be eyeing a 2024 release and the plot of the same would emphasize upon a prison break, “In August, Alia Bhatt and Vedang will have multiple script reading sessions to break the ice. In fact, there will also be action workshops as the premise of Vasan Bala’s film has ample of action. The core plot is centered around a prison break,” shared the source.

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ is one of the most anticipated movie that the audience is excitedly looking forward to. The film will be based on the comics of the same name and the director is adapting the story to fit Indian sensibilities. With the series release, star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are all set to make their Bollywood debut along with Vedaang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh is all set to be released tomorrow. The film will mark a directorial comeback of Karan Johar whose last film Kalank didn’t quite deliver the results at the box office.