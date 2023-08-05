Veer Savarkar In Legal Trouble: Randeep Hooda Claims Full Ownership, Alleges 'Infringement of Rights'

Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantra Veer Savarkar has landed in legal trouble. The film, a biopic of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, marks Randeep Hooda’s debut as a director. He is also playing the lead in the movie. Reporedly, when the film was announced, Randeep was the co-producer while Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh were mentioned as the producers on the posters of the movie. However, Randeep issued a statement recently claiming full ownership of the film.

The statement, issued by Karan Halai of M/s Halai and Co Advocates and Legal Consultants on behalf of Randeep Hooda, claimed that the actor ‘produced, directed, and completed the film despite all odds by facing various challenges coming his way including financial, mental, and physical’. He further alleged that Hooda’s rights on the film are being infringed by some ‘other entities’.

“He with his utmost dedication perseverance and aim of paying respect to the real hero i.e. the main character of the film, has thwarted obstructions created by other entities bent upon disrupting the making of the film, also attempting to infringe on his legal rights," the statement read as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“He has faced grave agony and losses including risk to his life as one would be able to see unprecedented weight loss he undertook and consequent the risk of life so as to get in and fit appropriately in the main character of the film i.e. Veer Savarkar and attempt to do complete justice to the role he played. He is the sole owner of all the intellectual property rights of the said film and legally speaking on a strong footing with all his legal options open to ensure the timely release of the film which we are sure would be awaited keenly by the public to get the real feel of one of our freedom struggle’s biggest hero of the times," the statement added.

Meanwhile, advocate Ravi Suryawanshi, representing Sandeep Singh and Anand Pandit also issued a statement claiming the two are “exclusive joint producers and owners of the entire 100 percent Intellectual Property Rights and exploitation rights of the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar."

Sandeep and Anand further called Hooda’s claims ‘false and baseless’ and mentiomned they are left ‘shocked and surprised’ with it. “Therefore, the claim made by him has come as a shock to them and the producers are in the process of taking appropriate legal action (both civil and criminal) against Mr Randeep Hooda,” a part of their their statement read.