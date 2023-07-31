Venkat Prabhu Brings Early Friendship Day Gift, To Produce Nanban Oruvan Vandha Piragu

Tamil director Venkat Prabhu brings an early friendship day gift for his fans as he announced on Sunday that he will produce the directorial debut of actor Ananth, who got fame with Meesaya Murukku. The film, titled Nanban Oruvan Vandha Piragu, is written, directed and headlined by Ananth. The film also features Bhavani Sre, RJ Vijay and Monica in the lead roles. He shared the news on the social media platforms with an announcement video. The clip opens with a box wrapped and a text over it reads, “A tale of friendship."

The illustration of the box shows city life with a big ferry wheel. The box also reads the hashtag NOVP. In the next frame, Venkat Prabhu is heard saying, “Happy Friendship Day," and described as “Venkat Prabhu’s Gift."

“Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu Your ‘Tomorrows’ will be perfect. So happy to present NOVP- a VP gift. A gift to all friends out there. Very glad to Present this film, written, directed and performed by Ananth. Produced by Masala Popcorn, White Feather Studios, and Aishwarya M. With an ensemble cast and crew! Poster campaign from tomorrow,” Venkat Prabhu penned in the caption of the post.

Nanban Oruvan Vandha Piragu is touted to be a coming-of-age drama about a group of youngsters. The music of the film will be composed by AH Kaashif.

When Venkat Prabhu was asked about his next project on Saturday, the fans expected an update on his upcoming directorial Thalapathy 68 with Thalapthy Vijay.

Venkat Prabhu was last seen in a cameo role in MS Dhoni’s maiden film production, LGM. The director played Harish Kalyan’s boss in the film. However, the film failed to impress the audience and the critics.

Prabhu is currently busy with the pre-production of Thalapathy 68. The film is produced under the banner of AGS Entertainment and the music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.