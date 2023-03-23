Balagam, a small-budget film, starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Kavya Kalyanram and Kethiri Sudhakar Reddy performed decently well at the box office. The film was released on March 3. Since its release, it has been accumulating positive reviews from the audience as well. Now, the makers of the film have also secured an OTT release deal with Amazon Prime Video. The film is reported to hit the OTT in the first week of April.

With the release of the film, comedian Venu Yeldandi made his debut as a director in Tollywood. However, when he announced his directorial venture, not many were convinced to see him in the role of director. But he proved his capabilities with the success of his film.

Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy bankrolled the film under the banner of Dil Raju productions. A rural-based family drama, Balagam revolves around how a patriarch’s death triggers a rivalry among his family members.

The other cast of the film includes Kota Jayaram, Kommu Sujatha, Muralidhar Ireni, Arusam Madhusudhan, Aasni Manaswini Gowd and more. The music for the film has been given by Bheems Ceciroleo and the cinematography has been handled by Acharya Venu.

Despite being made on a low budget, the film was a hit at the box office. The total budget of the film was reportedly less than Rs 2.2 crore and it received more than Rs 20.5 crore in 20 days. Now, it will be exciting to see how the movie is going to perform on the OTT. Balagam’s success proves that good storytelling and compelling characters can still make the movie a big success.

On the professional front, Dil Raju is best known for producing films like Arya, Varisu, Bommarillu and Brindaavanam. Some of his other notable projects include Jersey, Hit: The First Case, Rowdy Boys, Vakeel Saab, and more. Now, he is all set to produce films including Icon, Shaakuntalam, Raja 2 The Great, and RC15.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshi Pulikonda has acted in popular films like Sita Ramam, Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, and Ponnu-Vaadu. On the other hand, Kavya Kalyanram is known for Masooda and Ustaad, besides Balagam.

