VERIVERY’s Dongheon Leaves For Mandatory Military Service

In a heartfelt moment, members of the Korean boy band, VERIVERY, gathered to send off Lee Dong-Heon aka Dongheon, as he embarked on his military journey. As announced earlier, Dongheon, the eldest member of the group, will officially commence his mandatory military service on Monday. Dongheon had reportedly asked for a quiet and low-key get-together before his enlistment. Hence, there were no formal ceremonies. Nevertheless, the entire VERIVERY team came together to mark this significant day as their senior star left the group temporarily to begin basic training ahead of his service as an active-duty soldier.

A series of photos captured this momentous event, featuring Dongheon sporting his new military buzzcut and wearing a beaming smile, surrounded by his supportive fellow members. The caption accompanying the photos conveyed their sentiment, “As he receives a sendoff from his lovable younger members, [we] wait for Dongheon to return in good health and even greater than he is now.”

Take a look:

Jellyfish Entertainment, the agency representing VERIVERY, officially announced Dongheon’s enlistment date through the group’s online fan cafe some time ago. In their statement, they shared that Dongheon was set to begin his basic military training at the training centre on Monday, August 28.

Following his training, Dongheon will fulfil his duties as an active-duty soldier. In line with his desire for a private enlistment, the specific location and time will remain confidential. There will be no formal procedures. We kindly ask all fans to extend their support and encouragement to Dongheon, ensuring a diligent and safe service.

베리베리 동헌 군 입대 관련 안내▶️ https://t.co/R4RlFDJbF2 — VERIVERY_OFFICIAL (@the_verivery) August 23, 2023

On their professional front, VERIVERY released their latest mini-album Liminality - EP.DREAM, featuring the title track Crazy Like That and three songs on May 16 this year. Punkvilla reports that the singer’s enlistment process had already begun last month. As a result, he temporarily halted his group engagements following the concert in Taiwan on July 22.

VERIVERY group performed at the prestigious KCON LA 2023, one of the most prestigious K-pop festivals, on August 20th. Even though Dongheon couldn’t be part of this year’s festival, he reportedly sent a heartfelt message to all KCON fans, expressing his constant support. He urged his band VERIVERY to deliver their best performances and conveyed his love for their dedicated fans. Dongheon concluded by wishing everyone good health until his return.

Debuting in 2019, VERIVERY reached new heights last year when their single album, Liminality – EP.LOVE broke their personal record for first-week sales. The group’s leader and the oldest member, born in 1995, Dongheon is the first among them to enlist for military duty.