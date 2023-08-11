Veteran Actor Prem Chopra Talks About Getting Negative Roles, ‘Felt Humiliated and Rejected’

Bollywood veteran actor Prem Chopra is considered one of the most popular and dreadful villains in the Hindi film industry. He has had an illustrious career and has impressed everyone with his fantastic acting abilities. His performances were not limited to Bollywood; he has acted in various Punjabi films as well. Some of his most popular films include Do Raaste, Prem Nagar, Upkar, Bobby, and more. He has acted in 19 films where he was the villain and Rajesh Khanna was the hero. Recently, in an interview, Prem Chopra talked about his journey and how he started working as a villain in films.

Prem Chopra talked about his journey in the Hindi film industry and how he felt humiliated when he was offered a negative role in the film. According to reports, he always wanted to become a hero in the Hindi film industry and decided to shift to Mumbai after completing his graduation. He even starred in a few films as a lead, but those films were disasters at the box office.

Talking about his negative roles, he said, “I felt quite insulted, humiliated, and rejected in the beginning. But then, as I told you, some people don’t like it. I wanted to be there, so I accepted everything and kept on trying. Most people who kept rejecting me ultimately became my friends, and I was in their films. Because it’s a commercial business. Nobody can take you if you’re not sellable or if you’re not wanted. So that’s how things go on in the film industry."

He also talked about the hardships faced by the lead actors. If the film fails to perform at the box office, the whole brunt used to be faced by the hero.

Prem Chopra got married to Uma, who was the younger sister of Krishna Kapoor. The two were brought together by director Lekh Tandon. After their marriage, the couple gave birth to three daughters, but none of them have chosen acting as their profession. Popular Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi is married to Prem Chopra and Uma.