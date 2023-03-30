Veteran actor Sarath Babu has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai following a critical health condition. Ever since the news broke out, many film and political personalities have wished him a speedy recovery. None of the actor’s family members has officially disclosed any details about his health. But the news came out because actress and comedian Karate Kalyani posted about Sarath Babu on her social media handles. She revealed that Sarath was one of her favourite actors and there was a time when he was the prince of women’s dreams. “Let us pray to Swami for Sarath Babu’s speedy recovery,” she wrote. Meanwhile, the actor’s fans are worried about his health.

Sarath Babu was born in Amadalavalasa, Andhra Pradesh with the name Satyanarayana Dixit. After entering the film industry, he changed his name to his current one. Sarath made his first on-screen appearance in the film Rama Rajyam in 1973 and then got featured in Kannevayasu. From films like Panthulamma, Maro Charithra and Mudichooda Mannan to recent projects like Vakeel Saab, Sarath has shown his versatility in a variety of roles.

Sarath has acted in about 220 films and has won the admiration of Telugu and Tamil audiences. The actor has also received accolades for his performances. He received the Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actor three times in 1981, 1988 and 1989 for his performances. He received the award for the first time for the movie Seethakoka Chiluka and then for others like Neerajanam.

Sarath married Rama Prabha, also a Telugu actress, at the peak of his career. However, they later got divorced by mutual consent. Saratha is 72 years old and has completed 50 years in the film industry. His decades-long contribution to films cannot be appreciated in words but the love of his fans and the amount of work he does in the South film industries talk about his talent.

More updates on Sarath Babu’s health are awaited by fans and actors alike.

