Veteran Actor Vijayakanth's Son Shanmuga Pandian To Return To Big Screen With This U Anbu-directorial

Veteran actor Vijayakanth’s younger son Shanmuga made his debut in the entertainment industry with the 2018 film Madura Veeran. According to the reports, he is all set to make his comeback with yet another action drama. The upcoming untitled film was inaugurated in the presence of Premalatha Vijayakanth, Vijayakanth’s wife, who applauded the team. The movie is directed by U Anbu and the screenplay and dialogues of the movie have been written by Parthiban Desingu, who directed Hip Hop Aadhi’s Natpe Thunai.

Anbu said in an interview, “The film is a high-octane action entertainer set against the backdrop of the forest and elephants. It’s about the bonding between an elephant and a human, and the major conflict is based on a real incident that happened on the Orissa border."

He stated that even though the movie revolves around wildlife and elephants it will show a distinct story from movies like Kumki. “Shanmuga Pandian will not be playing a mahout but will be seen as a normal person who lives amidst nature," Anbu added.

He further said that every scene in the movie will feature a minimum of four to five elephants and the major segments will have at least twenty elephants. He remarked, “We also have a huge team to take care of the CG works. The film will be shot in the interior forests of Orissa, Thailand and Kerala."

The movie illustrates the life of the people living near the forest areas amid wild elephants which have never been seen on the big screen. The makers of the movie are planning to announce the name of the movie on August 18 whereas other information regarding the movie will be released soon officially.

Anbarasan who is famously known as U Anbu, is an Indian filmmaker who predominantly works in the Tamil entertainment industry. He made his directorial debut with the movie named Walter in 2020.