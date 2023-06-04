Veteran Actress Sulochana Latkar Dies; Navya Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi Make FIRST Joint Appearance

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar whose acting career spanned over 300 films in Marathi and Hindi cinema passed away on June 4, Sunday. She was 94. Reportedly, Sulochana was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Her last rites will take place on Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium along with the funeral at her residence from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time. Well, nothing has been made official till now. Amid this, they were spotted today at Mumbai airport. In no time, the video went viral. In the video, shared by Manav Manglani, we can see them coming out of the airport. Both are twinning in a white colour outfits. Siddhant is looking cool in a loose white colour t-shirt paired with joggers pants. Navya, on the other hand, is wearing a white colour crop top and black pants.

While 2022 was all about Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, the actor has so much in store for us this year. Currently, the actor is filming opposite Rashmika Mandanna for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. The film which has already hyped up everyone with anticipation has seen a number of exciting developments in the form of Bobby Deol joining the film and some leak glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor’s character from the film. However, in a recent one, it came to light that Ranbir Kapoor has gone clean shaven as part of the schedule.

Siddharth Anand has delivered one of the biggest hits of this year with Shah Rukh Khan in the form of Pathaan. The film-maker who has previously helmed War was later reported to be helming another film from the Yash Raj Spy Universe titled Tiger vs Pathaan. Now it’s come to the news that Siddharth Anand will be minting Rs 40 crore for the same making him the highest-paid director at YRF.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in BTown. The duo don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other with their thoughtful gestures. Having said that, Katrina had once tried to learn a romantic Punjabi song for Vicky, but ended up choosing the wrong song.

