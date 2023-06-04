Veteran Actress Sulochana Latkar Dies At 94; Last Rites To Take Place On June 5

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar whose acting career spanned over 300 films in Marathi and Hindi cinema passed away on June 4, Sunday. She was 94.Reportedly, Sulochana was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Her last rites will take place on Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium along with the funeral at her residence from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Born on July 30, 1928, in Mumbai, India. Sulochana Latkar began her acting career in the 1940s and went on to establish herself as a prominent actress in both languages. She acted in numerous films and was recognized for her versatile performances. Some of her notable Hindi films include “Nagin" (1954), “Mr. & Mrs. ’55" (1955), “Shree 420" (1955), and “Dosti" (1964). In Marathi cinema, she appeared in movies such as “Vahinichi Maya" (1954), “Snehlata" (1955), and “Chandanachi Choli Ang Ang Jaali" (1975), among others.

The veteran actress was known for essaying a wide range of roles, from supporting characters to motherly figures. She had a natural acting style that resonated with the audience. Her performances were often hailed for their depth and emotional impact. To add to her glory, she was a recipient of numerous accolades such as the civilian honour of Padma Shri, Chitrabhushan Award, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award as well as Maharashtra Bhushan Award.