Veteran Actress Urvashi's Advice To Niece Sreemayi Before Her Debut

Actress Sreemayi Sree, Kalpana Ranjani’s daughter, affectionately refers to her mother’s younger sister Urvashi as Podiyamma and Urvashi playfully calls Sreemayi Chinchimol. Urvashi gave Sreemayi a piece of career advice as she began her career in the film industry. Urvashi had advised her niece that pursuing acting after finishing her studies would be good.

Recently, a film starring Sreemayi and Urvashi was launched, in which Sreemayi plays an important role. Actor Jayan Cherthala turned director of this unique family reunion. The announcement that Sreemayi would be part of the movie was made several years ago. However, despite the anticipation, her appearance on-screen didn’t materialise. This outcome can be attributed to a piece of advice from Urvashi.

Sreemayi, the daughter of beloved Malayalam actress Kalpana and accomplished filmmaker Anil Babu was destined to capture the hearts of the audience. In 2016, the initial news broke that Sreemayi would step into the world of acting with the film titled Kunjiyammayum Anju Makkalum.

However, that particular project didn’t come to sets and got shelved. Subsequently, there were indications that Sreemayi would take on the heroine’s role in the film Kissa, but the anticipation stretched on without resolution. The following year, the onset of the Covid crisis further complicated matters.

It was during this period that Sreemayi finally stepped in front of the camera. The legacy of acting in the family’s third generation has now been carried forward by Sreemayi. Kalaranjini, Kavitha Ranjini and Kalpana Ranjini all embarked on their film careers at a young age. Among them, only Kavitha Ranjini transitioned into the film industry and adopted the name Urvashi.

During a press conference in 2016, the 16-year-old Sreemayi officially announced her debut in the Malayalam film industry. Intriguingly, she will be recognised by her new screen name, Sreesangya.

“I will be making my debut with the film Kunjiyammayum Anju Makkalum. My role in the movie is a daring one, and I hope to exceed the audience’s expectations. Given my background in a family of actors, I understand the high hopes that people have for me. I am committed to delivering a strong performance," Sreemayi said during the press event.

On the other hand, Urvashi’s daughter, Kunjata, is currently focused on her studies, while Tejalakshmi is pursuing education abroad. Kunjata has openly expressed admiration for Sreemayi’s entry into the world of films.