Veteran Director Krishna Vamsi Reveals Unknown Facts About Khadgam

Director Krishna Vamsi gained prominence in Tollywood with impactful films. One of his notable works was the movie Khadgam, which left a lasting impression on viewers. Even today, several scenes from the film remain vivid in the minds of audiences. Khadgam stood out among his filmography, but certain realistic scenes garnered mixed reactions and sparked controversies. In a recent interview, Krishna Vamsi disclosed insights and behind-the-scenes details about the making of the movie Khadgam.

There were rumours that actor Prithviraj’s role in the film Khadgam was originally written for Balakrishna. These rumours led to Balayya Babu’s fans criticising Krishnavamsi as the stories spread on social media. However, Krishna Vamsi recently clarified the situation, stating that Prithviraj’s role was not initially designated for anyone. He emphasised the role was not an imitation of Balakrishna’s style and mentioned that he faced significant backlash due to the role. Krishnavamsi also questioned who could deliver dialogues like Balayya and noted that many people criticised him for creating the role out of ignorance and innocence.

Krishna Vamsi revealed that certain scenes in Khadgam were inspired by real-life events. He shared insights about various aspects of the movie. He mentioned that directors Bapu and Raghavendra Rao served as his inspirations when it came to casting female leads.

During that period, Balakrishna was being considered by multiple directors for his 100th film. A story called Rythu was presented to him, but Balayya intended to bring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on board for the role of the President in the film. Unfortunately, Amitabh had prior commitments that prevented him from participating in the project. As a result, the collaboration between Balakrishna and Krishna Vamsi for the film was halted.

The creative director, currently facing a setback, presented the movie Rangamarthanda to the audience. The film featured senior actors Prakash Raj, Ramyakrishna, and Brahmanandam in significant roles in this experimental project. Additionally, Shivani Rajasekhar, Rahul Sipliganj, and Anasuya Bharadwaj played other important roles. However, despite its promising content, the movie failed to meet expectations.