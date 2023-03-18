Malayalam actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital after health complications following cancer relapse. The veteran actor has now been put on ventilator after he developed breathing problems.

The thespian, who received a cancer diagnosis a few years ago, complained of discomfort and was taken urgently to a private hospital in Kochi. As per the latest updates given by doctors, Innocent is responding to treatment.

As per reports, Innocent’s health is critical but he is still responding to his medicine. The actor who is receiving treatment for cancer-related issues has been put on a ventilator, reports added.

In 2012, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He visited the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi in 2015 for treatment. Innocent Vareed Thekkethala wrote a book titled “Laughter in the Cancer Ward" in which he detailed his treatment and emotions as he healed. The news that cancer has reclaimed him after he valiantly battled it off a few years ago has devastated his fans. Innocent, one of the most sought-after actors in Malayalam cinema, is renowned for his comic timing and delivery.

With his distinctive gestures and diction in Malayalam films, Innocent cemented his position in the Malayalam industry. The 75-year-old has acted in more than 500 movies, including Kannada, Tamil and English-language productions. He was the head of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists’ (AMMA) for 12 years.

The actor has appeared in movies every year since 1980, with the exception of 2020. Apart from acting, Innocent Vareed Thekkethala was a significant member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The party fielded him as an independent candidate for the Chalakudy assembly seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha general elections. The actor defeated the incumbent Congress MP PC Chacko. Malayalam actor Innocent was defeated by Congress leader Benny Behanan in 2019.

