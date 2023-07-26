Veteran Marathi Journalist-author Shirish Kanekar Dies Aged 80

Veteran journalist-author Shirish Kanekar passed away on Wednesday following a heart-attack. He was 80 years old. He breathed his last in Mumbai around 12:30 in the afternoon. Shirish Kanekar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital due to his deteriorating health condition and died during treatment. Shirish’s close friend and fellow journalist Arun Puranik, shared with PTI that he was feeling unwell and was facing difficulty in breathing. That is why he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital this morning.

Arun Puranik told PTI, “He was feeling unwell, he was finding it difficult to breathe so he was immediately taken to Hinduja Hospital in the morning. He passed away at around 12.30 pm at the hospital due to a heart attack.” His fans and colleagues from the industry have shared their condolences on social media. Shirish Kanekar is survived by his wife and two children.

Shirish Kanekar was known for his humorous journalistic pieces related to the world of cinema and sports. He is famous for writing columns in newspapers on various topics like cinema, cricket, and politics. His books like Mazi Phillambaazi and Kanekari are popular.

Shirish completed LLB from Mumbai University. After that, he worked as a journalist with English news publications like Indian Express, Daily, Free Press Journal, and Syndicated Press News Agency. He has written columns for newspapers like Loksatta, Maharashtra Times, Lokmat, Saamna, Pudaari, Weekly Manohar, and Weekly Lokprabha. His collection of stories, Lagav Batti was awarded the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad. He also received the Joshi Award.

His father was a doctor in a railway hospital. Shirish Kanekar had spent his childhood in a government quarter of the Railway Hospital of Byculla.